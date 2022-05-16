Adani Travels and Tours, in conjunction with Adom FM, has once again put together a mouth-watering travel package for prospective tourists who want to explore the Middle East.

The trip is dubbed the ‘Double Delight’ because patrons of the trip get to enjoy a mega tour of the two beautiful Middle East cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

All prospective patrons have to do is pay for one holiday and enjoy two amazing cities on the special offer which kicks off from June 23 – 30, 2022.

The packages range from a cool $1,390 for singles to $2,750 for couples.

Other benefits participants will enjoy include a return Emirates Flight tickets, a Visa and six nights of top-class accommodation with breakfast at a 4-star deluxe hotel.

The ‘double delight’ trip also covers a return Airport Transfer from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

In addition, there would be a tour session in Dubai Museum of the Future, the much-talked-about Desert Safari, Marina cruise dinner, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

For first-time revelers, the opportunity would be presented for city tours and guided shopping moments.

Interested persons can reach out or 059550081 or 059 3850092