SMT Ghana has supported the construction of a school project for Jerusalem M/A primary school located at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The donation according to the company forms part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program geared towards supporting communities close to its operations.

Jerusalem M/A primary school is constructing a two classroom block and needs support. SMT Ghana was contacted and in 2020 came forth with the first donation of 75 bags of cement valued at GH¢3,000 to assist in the foundation works.

In a bid to ensure the progress of the building, SMT Ghana, has donated iron rods valued at GH¢7,100 to assist in building the pillars and lentil of the two classrooms.

SMT Ghana team including: Edward Sackey (VCE Sales Manager), Doris Opoku Agyen (CounterSales-Parts), Stephen Ponful (Workshop Manager-Tarkwa), Welbeck Asiamah (Accountant-Tarkwa) were present at the premises of the Jerusalem M/A primary school to hand over the donation which was received by Mrs. Agartha Adu, Headmistress of the School.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, Mrs. Agartha Adu described the various support from SMT Ghana as an example of a corporate entity ready to support society in times of need. “We are grateful on your willingness to show up at a short notice and hope you will continue to be an example”.

She thanked SMT Ghana for the support and urged corporate Ghana to emulate the SMT Ghana example by adopting needy communities close to its operational areas and support.

Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Mr. Alex Dutamby when contacted said the company was delighted to lend support to the vulnerable as a commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility targeted at supporting education in communities where it operates.

He was optimistic the items donated so far will make it possible for the school to have adequate classrooms for the primary section to drive the course of promoting quality education as captured in the company’s CSR initiative.

About SMT Ghana

SMT Ghana is based in Accra with subsidiaries in Tarkwa, Tamale and Kumasi. SMT Ghana is the official Distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Penta, SDLG range of equipment and Dongfeng Trucks in Ghana. Our quality products are tailored to your environment and accompanied by a first class after-sales service.