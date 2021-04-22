Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama says he is ready to win the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors have been churning out some good results under Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto.

Kotoko currently sit on top of the league with 35 points after 20 matches played.

Gama, who joined the club prior to the start of the season established himself as a key player for the club and is already craving to lift the trophy with the Porcupine Warriors in his first season.

“My target is to help Asante Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title and make the supporters happy,” he told Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM.

Gama has scored twice and provided three assists in his debut in the domestic top-flight league.

He joined the Ghana Premier League champions on a two-year deal.

Asante Kotoko will face Medeama in a much-anticipated game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday in matchday 21.