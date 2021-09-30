SMT Ghana showcases products to promote mining and construction industry

SMT Ghana has showcased its products to promote the mining and construction industry with a commitment to support its customers and stakeholders with the right equipments and services.

As one of the leading dealers of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country, the company has held series of open house events throughout the country to showcase its products (construction equipment) and orient stakeholders on the need to use premium brand quality construction equipment for maximum output.

The latest open house event was held at Tarkwa last week Thursday, 23rd September, 2021 at the SMT Tarkwa premise where customers and guests present were ushered into a wide range of Volvo and SDLG products for participants to experience their quality at first hand.

On display were Volvo and SDLG construction equipment including wheel loader, compactor, backhoe loader and motor grader. Also available was Volare bus representing SMT Ghana’s commitment to the public and intercity transport and coach segment. Aftersales service was not left out with the availability of an ultra-modern mobile learning centre and quality genuine Volvo and SDLG parts.

Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Alex Dutamby, underlined the importance of the regular engagement with clients and stakeholders as key to the company’s operation. It affords SMT the opportunity to solicit for feedback and to provide the right support.

He described the Tarkwa visit as appropriate since the town is a mining area where most of their equipment including the quality Volvo brands are in operation.

“Our Volvo and SDLG equipment are very good on rough and harsh environment. This is the terrain for our products where we can express the potential of the machines, so we are happy to be here in Tarkwa, the hub of our customer base,” he said.

Me Dutamby assured that the company will continue to partner well with its customers so they can continue to succeed on their projects with the Volvo brand and other flagship products provided by SMT Ghana.

SMT Ghana, he reiterated, has invested in three key areas. First, the SMT network, with four branches across the country (Accra, Tamale, Tarkwa, and Kumasi) to ensure customers are closer to the product and can easily access aftersales service as well.

Secondly, the SMT Team, with dedicated sales and service teams, coupled with the availability of genuine spare parts, adequate logistics and good technicians to drive productivity and the SMT Academy which is readily available to train customers before products are delivered. Finally, our partnership with Volvo Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Bus and Volvo Penta to offer a very reliable product to our customer.

Presenting the Volvo Products and SDLG equipment,

Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director at SMT Ghana, touted the uniqueness of the company in providing the total product segmentation right from building to mining with strong partnerships from the Volvo Group, Dressta , Sennebogen (port handlers), SDLG and Dongfeng Trucks to ensure customers’ needs are met to grow their businesses.

It was a day of networking and engaging with stakeholders in the mining, construction and transport industries in the Tarkwa mining area. Top officials from Volvo led by Jean-Philippe Delebecq, Service Market Manager for Market Area Africa – Volvo CE, Marc Vandewijer, SMT Africa – Aftersales Director and Safak Tugut, Commercial Manager in charge of Africa at Volvo Construction Equipment were on hand to provide support to the SMT Ghana team. Also present was the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon. Benjamin Kessie.

In an interview with the media, Jean-Philippe Delebecq, Aftersales Market Manager at Volvo Construction Equipment commended SMT Ghana for what he described as a state-of-the-art promotion the Volvo Group will expect from a dealer. “That’s promoting the brand, product, operators training and services which is of importance to the Volvo CE today,” he said.

Jean-Philippe recommended SMT Ghana as the dealership well structured with the right solution for Ghana’s mining and construction industry.

“This is because they deal with great products. Volvo for instance has a strong spirit of engineering and aims at becoming a major stakeholder in the construction equipment world in the market. A strong product and strong service support. We’re working towards achieving electronic solution in the near future, so we remain the number one in quality for our customers,” he praised.

In a solidarity message, Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsuaem, urged mining companies to trust SMT Ghana for their quality construction equipment and partner them to boost their mining activities in the area.

“As Government we see the company as the right partner for our projects because they have the right solution for the construction and transport industry,” he said.