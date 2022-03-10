SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses and Volvo Penta in Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has supported the reconstruction of the Apiate community with cement bags.

On February 7, 2022, an explosion razed the entire Apiate community killing and injuring many.

The donation was made to support the Apiate Community as government commences rebuilding the community into a modern one to bring the necessary relief to the people.

SMT Ghana team including: Edward Kingsley Sackey, Sales Manager, Philip Ackon, Parts Manager – Tarkwa and Stephen Ponful, Workshop Manager – Tarkwa were present at the Apiate Relief Camp on Thursday 24th February 2022 to hand over the donation.

Edward Kingsley Sackey, said as an Institution, SMT Ghana saw the need to come forward to support the reconstruction of the community considering how devastating the explosion had affected the lives of the entire community. “The incident was an unfortunate one that resulted in the loss of lives, properties, injuries, and the destruction of the entire community”.

“Apiate community is close to the Tarkwa branch of SMT Ghana and as part of our CSR we support communities close to our operations so immediately after the tragic incidence, we quickly moved to the site to commiserate with the victims and then contacted the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to see how best we can support.

“Big tragedies like this we know call for a national support and so as Government is in the process of rebuilding with support from other corporate institutions we are also here with our widows mite and we believe it has come in handy and will be used judiciously for its intended purpose”.

Present to receive the donation on behalf of the community were; Mr. Lewis Afful, NADMO Deputy Director-Prestea/Huni-Valley, Mr. Emmanuel Fosu, PA for the Municipal Chief Executive – Prestea/ Huni-Valley, Mr. Thomas Enyan, Assembly man of the Apiate area and members of the local Committee.

Mr. Lewis Afful, the NADMO Deputy Director for Prestea/Huni Valley thanked SMT Ghana for coming to the aid of the victims and expressed optimism the timely nature of the donation will speed up the rebuilding project by Government. He urged corporate Ghana to come forth with more of such support to rebuild the Apiate community.

SMT Ghana marks 10th Anniversary

This donation is part of events lined up by SMT Ghana’s corporate social responsible activities as the company marks its 10th Anniversary celebrations this year as one of the leading dealers of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country.