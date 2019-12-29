The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is inciting job seekers of the party to slap appointees who request their educational certificates when the party is voted back to power in 2020.

National Organiser of the party, Captain Joshua Amidu Akamba, warned the party will no longer tolerate decisions that will deny its members of job opportunities.

According to him, some key political figures that formed Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s government had no educational background whatsoever, yet they managed the country successfully.

Addressing teeming supporters of the NDC at Brekumanso, a suburb of Asamankese in the Eastern Region after a health walk organised by the party, Captain Akamba said they have taken lessons from the ruling New Patriotic Party which employed party foot-soldiers into sensitive positions without the necessary qualifications.