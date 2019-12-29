Goods worth several thousands of Cedis have been destroyed by fire at the Assin Fosu main market.

The fire outbreak was so intense that personnel from the Assin Fosu Fire Station, spent close to two hours before the situation was brought under control.

According to a witness, Akwasi Korankye, he spotted two children, between the ages of eight and 10, who threw fireworks in front of one of the affected stores and the fire started.

Mr Korankye, further claimed one of the stores has fireworks in it and therefore, continuous explosion from the said store, started spreading the fire into different parts of the market.

The burnt items included clothes, sewing machines, food items and other goods worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Speaking to Adom News, Patience Aidoo, a shop owner, who lost 20 sewing machines and dozens of clothes to the wild fire, shared how frustrated she was.

Meanwhile, Station Officer 1, Ernest Bruce, pleaded with the affected persons to remain calm, while investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

