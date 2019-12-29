Dela Coffie, a fierce critic of the governing New Patriotic Party, has heaped praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dela Coffie, who is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, described the president as ‘smart thinking’ for taking the initiative a notch higher with the introduction of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative to build on the gains of the ‘Year of Return.’

Dela Coffie

He believes that President AKufo-Addo deserves commendation for his efforts as it has brought thousands of Africans in the diaspora and people of African descent to the country.

In a post on Facebook, Dela Coffie confessed, “President Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for selling Brand GHANA to the world. He single-handedly declared 2019 as the ‘YEAR OF RETURN’ and got the entire African American community, folks with International standing and other global influencers trooping to the motherland 400 years after the slave trade.

“And just as the curtain is about to be brought down on the ‘YEAR OF RETURN’, he has declared 2020 as ‘BEYOND THE RETURN (The Diaspora Dividend) just to carry on with the momentum and explore other investment opportunities.”