Vice president, Dr. Bawumia Mahamadu, with NPP delegation joined the Member of Parliament of Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo to bid his mother farewell on Saturday 28th December, 2019.



The appearance of the Vice President and his delegation comes as a surprise as the Member of Parliament is an ardent critic of the Vice President and the NPP.



In some viral pictures, Dr. Bawumia was seen hugging Former President, John Dramani Mahama as they joined Isaac Adongo to mourn his late mother.



Isaac Adongo lost his mum in November 2019 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.