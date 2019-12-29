A press release from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House indicates the country’s acceptance and use of the new common currency of the Economic Community of West African States, the ECO starting 2020.

Welcoming the declaration by His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President for the West African Economic and Monitory Union (UEMOA) and the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, the Jubilee House expressed the country’s preparedness to use the new currency when officially released for trading transactions.

When in circulation, Ghana will switch from the use of the African Financial Community (CFA) to the ECO to transact business across all west African states.

The new currency ECO, is expected to help remove trade and monetary barriers, reduce transportation costs and boost economic activities in all west African states.

Read full details of press release below: