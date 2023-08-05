An Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law says there will be more coups in West Africa if corruption-related activities and bad governance are not tackled.

According to Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, the West African state has failed to recognise that coup d’états are not unconstitutional attempts to change the government but are rather the results of unconstitutional changes by the ruling government.

He explained that African leaders or ruling governments must realise that there are problems with their administration including corruption and bad governance.

“More coups may come if we don’t sit up and realise that unconstitutional change in government is not just about coming to power through unconstitutional means but trying to stay in power and trying to foment divisional interest in order to maintain power and rely on corrupt governance to stay in power.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the professor cited some factors which may lead to the plotting of coups and noted that a coup may also occur when a government refuses to leave power after losing an election.

“The other is where a government decides to change the constitution in order to stay in power beyond the normal two-term time limit,” he stated.

On the back of this, Prof Appiagyei-Atua said that the environment is changing and that democracy cannot be guaranteed.

He asserted that more coup d’état may occur if West African leaders rush to overthrow the junta in Niger and restore democracy.

“Now in Niger, the West has come to realise that if we say that we’re just abandoning Niger, then we’re allowing Wagner (group in Niger) to come in and take over.

“US has spent a lot of money in terms of security in Niger and so they want to protect that interest. China is also in Niger and they have their interest to protect so the geopolitics is thickening very fast, especially in West Africa. We need to therefore be very careful about how we tackle this issue and not make a rush decision and say that we are going to Niger to overthrow the government and restore democracy, it is easier said than done,” he said.

He, however, suggested that the West African leaders should adopt a more pragmatic approach that can resolve the coup in Niger and the ones which may come up.