The Bolivian Army surrounded key government buildings in the capital city of La Paz on Wednesday, breaching the presidential palace with the assistance of an armoured vehicle.

President Luis Arce condemned the actions as an attempted coup.

General Juan José Zúñiga, addressing journalists prior to the palace breach, stated that the army’s objective was to restore democracy and free political prisoners, according to the Associated Press. Despite these claims, Zúñiga has not explicitly stated that he is leading a coup.

In a tense confrontation within the presidential palace, Arce ordered Zúñiga to withdraw his troops.

The general responded by acknowledging Arce as Bolivia’s commander-in-chief “for now,” the Associated Press reported.

Former President Evo Morales took to Twitter to assert that a coup was in progress, calling for legal action against Zúñiga and his alleged accomplices.

This military action comes at a time of heightened political tension in Bolivia. Morales plans to run against Arce in the upcoming presidential election, causing divisions within the ruling socialist party.

Additionally, Bolivia is grappling with a severe financial crisis, exacerbated by declining gas exports and depleted central bank reserves.

The situation remains fluid, with the potential for significant implications for Bolivia’s political landscape and stability.

MORE: