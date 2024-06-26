Trade Minister Kobina Tahir Hammond revealed that the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana (CMAG) dismissed his directive regarding cement pricing.

In an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy News’ PM Express, the Minister shared that he had heard rumours about CMAG members mocking his efforts.

“I heard through the grapevine that they were teasing me, saying, ‘The Minister can’t do it. Nobody can resolve this matter of cement pricing,’” he recounted.

In response, Minister Hammond summoned two CMAG members to his office, questioning them, “Why do you think the Minister is powerless to control cement prices?” The members denied making such comments.

However, the Minister continued to receive feedback indicating scepticism about his ability to regulate prices.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by a free market system, stating, “I understand it is a free economy, so everyone does what they want.”

He emphasized that a free economy should not equate to exploiting consumers.

“My understanding of a free economy is not the freedom to cheat or fleece people. Economic enterprise is about the freedom of trade and achieving profits within reasonable means, not making senseless and unreasonable profits at the expense of the citizenry,” he said.

