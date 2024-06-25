The Krachi West Municipal Hospital in the Oti Region is facing a serious crisis due to persistent power outages plaguing the facility.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Hilarious Gadze revealed that, they have spent almost GH₵70,000 on fuel to power generators to keep the hospital running.

The situation, he said has become so dire that the hospital management has issued a warning that if the power outages continue, they may be forced to close down the hospital’s mortuary and other essential facilities.

This would have a devastating impact on the area, as the hospital serves as a vital lifeline for many residents.

The power outages have not only put a strain on the hospital’s finances, but have also affected the quality of care that they can provide to patients.

According to him, without a reliable source of power, the hospital is unable to operate essential medical equipment and provide necessary treatments to those in need.

Dr Gadze stressed the importance of ensuring that the hospital has access to reliable sources of electricity to continue providing quality healthcare services to the people in the area.

He stated that, as the situation continues to worsen, the future of the Krachi Hospital hangs in the balance.

He warned that without a resolution to the power outages, the hospital may be forced to make the difficult decision to close down essential facilities which may affect the people who need critical medical care.

The Medical Superintendent has therefore urged the government to intervene and provide a sustainable solution to the power crisis facing the hospital.

Also, the Administrator, Raphael Tumawu, told Adom News the persistent power crisis has affected the hospital’s finances.

He said due to the power outages, three air conditioners that were fixed about a month ago are faulty again.

He further disclosed that, the sterilizer at the theatre have been affected making it difficult for medical professionals to attend to the critical health conditions.

Mr Tumawu has called on NEDCO and other authorities to take an immediate action to save the hospital finances and patients.

