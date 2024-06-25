Nigerian music, star Davido made a striking appearance at his wedding as he captivated fans with his enchanting attire.

He donned a magnificent wine-colored agbada that turned heads as he arrived at the grand traditional ceremony at Harbor Point Centre in Lagos.

The agbada, a traditional Igbo outfit, was a masterpiece of elegance, adorned with beadwork and embroidery that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Davido is readyyyy and set ❤️🫰 pic.twitter.com/CJclao5YGJ — BIG.C (@bigc_republic) June 25, 2024

Complementing his agbada was a matching cap that added a regal touch to the ensemble and gave Davido a commanding presence on his special day.

In his hand, Davido held a ceremonial staff, symbolizing authority and adding a majestic flair to his overall appearance.

His parents also looked dashing in similar outfits while his siblings rocked peach-colored outfits.