Global music icon, Akon has announced he will be touring the whole of Africa starting with Ghana in March 2020.

The musician in an interview with Joy News’ Becky revealed the tour aims at projecting Africa and highlighting business opportunities in Africa to the rest of the world.

“Were putting together a tour all over Africa starting off with Ghana. I will be announcing the dates very soon but our aim is to start off in March 2020.”

He added he is currently promoting his Afrobeats Album ‘AKONDA’.

“The whole idea is to bring the music in, expose it more than we have already and keep reiterating that Africa is very talented and we have a business here that should be expanded and showcase all the opportunities here in Africa.”



