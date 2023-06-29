Six workers of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited in the Western Region who were accused of stealing tailings from the ball mill at the company’s mine site have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited is a state-owned gold mining company that extracts gold mainly from old tailings.

The names of the six, who used to work at the processing department of the company, have been given as Peter Boateng, Emmanuel Appiah, Joseph Kuwornu, Thomas Oppong Badu, Philip Larbi and Clement Baidoo.

The suspects, while working at the processing department, managed to conceal the tailings, popularly called ‘gold sand’ in polythene bags and wrapped them with a rag.

Dailyguide reports that the suspects later threw the stolen tailings into stagnant water near the processing plant but were captured by the CCTV cameras fixed around the area.

