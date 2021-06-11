Singer Sista Afia has dazzled her fans with her new low-cut hairstyle that she shared on Instagram on Friday.

The beautiful songstress felt so confident of herself because most women can’t depict toughness after “razing down” their hair to the lowest point.

The Weather hitmaker received many comments from celebrities and her fans for ditching her casual braids, long hair and cornrow hairstyles among others for a more natural look.

Meanwhile, knowing very well that some critics will despise the low-shaved look, her caption replied them, thus: Observe and Walk away peacefully. No vawlence here 😂.

Some of the celebrities, who lauded her, included Fella Makafui, Moesha Boduong, Mr Drew and DopeNation among others.

Check out the video below: