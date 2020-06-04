It is a sad day for musician, Sista Afia, who has lost her beloved grandmother she describes as her number one cheerleader and original queen.

Though it is not clear when the old lady passed on, Sista Afia announced her demise on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

ALSO READ:

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video in loving memory of her grandmother who was spotted in a black cap with a white inscription ‘Sista Afia, Queen Solomon’ on a white t-shirt.

The songstress was heard in the video hailing and showering praises on the old woman.

She captioned it: “THE ORIGINAL QUEEN; Sadly enough, the most painful goodbye! My Number 1 Cheerleader 🖤 I just lost you #RIP.”