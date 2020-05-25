Musician Sista Afia has apologised to her colleague Freda Rhymz for attacking her at the premises of Media General following their beef.

According to the Queen Solomon, she did not understand nor agree with some things the rapper had said in her songs during the feud and reacted in a “bad” way.

“I don’t want to go back and forth with you ever again. This is sad, this is bad…so I really want to reach out to you and say I am sorry, I love you and I might not understand your beefing thing but I love you,” Sista Afia told Freda Rhymz on UTV’s United Showbiz.

The ‘WMT’ hitmaker said that following the confrontation that went viral she hated seeing herself being angry on TV.

Sista Afia clarified that she would like to put a stop to the arguments between herself and Freda Rhymz.

Regardless of what happened, the ‘Queen Solomon’ said she considers Freda a “sister” adding that the former Black Avenue Muzik signee is a very good artiste.

She also apologised to her fans and appealed to them to not take whatever ensued to heart, because, she is not the kind of person to usually exhibit anger or fight anyone.

The host of the show, Nana Ama McBrown and her pundits were expecting a response and an apology from Freda to Sista Afia after the latter’s statement.

Although Freda Rhymz accepted Sista Afia’s apology she said that she had not done anything wrong to apologise for. She (Freda) was the one who had been physically attacked after a lyrical battle, claimed the musician.