The inauguration of the new Kumasi Asante Kotoko Board of Directors has been postponed, Adomonline.com can authoritatively confirm.

The inauguration was expected to take place today at the Manhyia Palace at the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is the life patron of the club.

A nine new member Board was named by the Otumfuo last week to steer the affairs of the club.

The new Board has been tasked to rebuild the club and run the club as a commercial entity.

However, the inauguration has been postponed.

Dr Kwame Kyei, who is the Executive Chairman of the club, is chairman of the new Board.

The naming of a Board Chairman and a nine-member Board for the club was done to meet the Ghana FA’s club licensing regulations that ask clubs to have functioning Boards to run their affairs.

Dr Kyei will be assisted by Jude Arthur in the Vice-Chairman position.

The other people on the Board are Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamine, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffour Kwame Kusi.