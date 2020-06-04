Mother of veteran Ghanaian rapper, Jerry Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, is begging Ghanaians to come to his aid due to his medical condition.

Kwadee’s mother’s call comes after his photo went viral on social media looking slim and sick.

For some time now, Okomfour Kwadee has been battling with mental challenges which landed him at a rehab centre.

In 2018, the news about him being abandoned at the rehab centre by his family went viral. It was later reported that he had recovered but it appears he has sadly relapsed again.

According to Kwadee’s mother, she has done everything possible a mother is supposed to do for her son, but her son’s condition has not improved.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, she said she has taken her son to prayer centres and all other places where she thinks can help solve her son’s predicament but to no avail.

“Ghanaians know his state and what he is going through. I am his mother, I didn’t sit to watch my son go through that situation. I have tried my best. He’s at Santasi. I have said everything I have to say to him. I have taken him to lots of places just to see him heal and get better, but he doesn’t like that, but I am still doing that,” the worried mother said.

“As a mother, you can’t watch to see your son go into that state so you will take him to prayer centres and other places that you think can solve his situation,” she added.

Kwadee’s mum disclosed that her only wish is to see her son back on his feet doing what he loves which is music.