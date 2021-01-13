After two years of marriage in a plush beach wedding, the Kosokos; Adekunle Gold and Simi are waxing strong.

As the two celebrate their marriage ceremony, Simi has penned a lovely message to her husband, confessing how unashamedly obsessed she is.

One of her favourite things about her husband, she said, is his really good personality, adding she is proud to be his wife.

Simi also prayed to God to bless the foundation of their marriage and home, as they train their daughter to become a responsible adult.

She wrote:

Well, two years on government paper and seven years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favourite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home.

I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo…

Happy Anniversary Baby.

Attached to her message were nine photos and a visual of their never-to-be-forgotten wedding ceremony.

Photos below: