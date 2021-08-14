A final year student of Three Town Senior High School (SHS) near Denu in the Ketu South Municipality has stabbed his teacher.

The teacher, John Akey Kwashi, who teaches Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was allegedly stabbed for preventing the final year Visual Arts student from bullying a junior student.

The suspect, Gilbert Akakpo, aged 19, is reported to have aimed for the stomach of the teacher.

However, the swift use of the arm by the teacher to block the sharp object used led to deep cut on his arm.

Sources at the school said the incident happened on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at about 12:50 pm behind the ICT Laboratory.

Prior to the incident, Mr Kwashi, who was teaching in the computer lab, heard a noise behind the facility.

He went out there to find the suspect, Akakpo, bullying first-year students but an attempt to intervene did not go down well with suspect Akakpo.

The latter got offended and pushed the teacher in readiness to fight him and then smashed the teacher’s head with a concrete block.

The teacher was rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment while the Senior House Master, Cephas Afornu, reported the incident to the Denu Police Station at about 1:50 pm.

The Denu Police Commander, ASP Nakoja led his team to the school and the hospital where the victim had been stabilised and undergone a surgical operation.

The suspect has also been arrested and put before the Aflao Circuit Court for causing harm.