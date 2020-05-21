Popular Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike, has reportedly breathed her last after she collapsed in Enugu State.

Her death was confirmed by Nollywood movie director, Okechukwu Oku, who expressed disbelief in a post on Instagram.

He revealed they had met not long ago on the set of his projects, adding he is grieved she died just before its release.

“Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up,” he captioned.

MORE

Colleagues were quick to throw in their condolences.