A man has escaped after allegedly killing his eight-month-old pregnant wife, Lasim Nigna, at Kankyekura, a farming village in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

Adom News reporter, confirming the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the 30-year-old woman, who sustained major cuts, died upon arrival at the hospital at about 5:pm on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspect attempted attacking another young woman who tried to raise alarm after spotting the dying pregnant woman, but took to his heels when he failed to get his second target.

It is unclear what might have triggered the man to commit such an act.

He said: “There was a young lady who spotted the dying pregnant woman and attempted to raise alarm but the man chased her with a cutlass and so she had to run for her life.

“But the suspect upon failing to get his second target fled the village before the news got to the rest of the village folks.”

READ ALSO:

The case has since been reported to the Nkwanta South police command for investigations.

The reporter said they rushed the deceased to the St. Joseph Hospital at Nkwanta but she died just a few minutes later.

According to him, attempts to save the child through a caesarean session by doctors at the facility also failed.

“The doctors tried to save the baby through a surgical operation but the child was long dead too,” he said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Kwabena Simon, is said to have absconded following the incident, while the body of the victim has been deposited at the facility’s morgue at Nkwanta.

Meanwhile, brother of the deceased, Jeremiah said the family is living in fear over the development.

“We actually don’t know why Simon committed the act because there was no misunderstanding between them and so we are shocked that he committed this act. As I am speaking to you, we are all living in fear, especially when he has fled. We want the police to arrest him,” he said.