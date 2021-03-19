A Nigerian bride stunned many and made headlines on social media after a video of the unique outfit she wore on her wedding day went viral.

The beautiful bride was seen walking down the aisle in an interesting outfit, made with a colourful Ankara, simple head tie, but what stood out the most was her pair of wings.

The young bride wore a pair of gold wings complete with fringe details as she walks slowly down the aisle to meet her husband who sat patiently.

As the bride turned, guests could see that the cape was not the only surprise, as her dress had a very long train trailing behind her.

ALSO

It seems to be a reminder to her husband that she is indeed the angel of his life.

See the video below: