Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has admitted that his side misses using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The stadium has been under renovation since early last year and as a result, the Porcupine Warriors have had to relocate to the Accra Sports Stadium.

This season, Kotoko have played all of their home games in Accra of which majority have been behind closed doors due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mr Amponsah labeled playing away from Kumasi as a challenge for the club this season.

“Look at the challenges we’ve gone through, playing away from home from the entire first round and going forward it is going to continue for a while.

“We’ve not played a match from where we call our home. Look at the other team going through the same thing, King Faisal; you see how they are struggling. We need the Baba Yara Stadium as soon as possible and I know authorities are working on it,” he said.

The Porcupine Warriors currently have the fourth-worst home record this season picking up 11 points from seven games.

Mr Amponsah believes his side needs to head back to Kumasi as early as possible.

“We need the stadium as early as yesterday because that is our home,” he stated.

Kotoko face Eleven Wonders away when the second round of the Ghana Premier League resumes.