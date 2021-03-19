It was a sad moment when top Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano was laid to rest.

The deceased was reportedly travelling to his home at Prang from Kajegu, where he was a guest speaker for an event but was shot by suspected highway robbers.

Following rites of passage per Islamic custom, the late Maikano was buried at the Islamic cemetery at Prang.

Despite the ban on social gathering including funerals, people trooped to the town in their numbers to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, the police say they have started an investigation into the matter and are asking the general public to be forthcoming with information to apprehend culprits.

ALSO READ: