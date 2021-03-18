Police in the Bono East region have started investigations to unravel circumstances leading to the killing of a top Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano.

The deceased was reportedly travelling to his home in Prang from Kajegu, where he was a guest speaker for an event but was shot by suspected highway robbers.

Narrating what happened, the Bono East Regional Commander, DCOP Asumadu Okyere-Darko said one Abdul-Mumuni came to them to lodge a complaint on Tuesday.

According to him, upon reaching the Abromase road, some unknown assailants shot at them.

He said Abdul-Mumuni told them he escaped and rushed to the police station to report the incident.

“At that moment, he was dead. Some robberies had happened there before Abdul Mumuni and the victim also got there,” he added.

The police say they have started an investigation into the matter and are asking the general public to be forthcoming with information to apprehend culprits.

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia described the deceased as a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in the country.