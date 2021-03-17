Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the death of one Shaykh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu.

According to Dr Bawumia, he received with shock the news of Mr Kalamu’s death on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Mr Kalamu was reportedly killed by armed robbers on the Abromase road.

Mr Kalamu, son of Islamic Cleric, Shaykh Abdulaihi Maikano and his entourage, were said to be returning from an event when the incident occurred.

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia penned a heartfelt tribute in honour of the late Kalamu with a commiseration message to the family.

The deceased Shaykh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu

“I received with shock the news of the death of Shaykh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu this morning. The learned Shayhk was a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in Ghana.

“I offer my condolences to the Maikano family and the Jallo fraternity. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and unite him with his father, Shaykh Abdulaihi Maikano and all departed souls,” he mourned.