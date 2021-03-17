Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan Mensah, has hinted at a decision to construct a monument for some 13 teenagers who drowned at Apam.

He made the comment at a mass burial ceremony for the 13 at the St. Lukes Hospital, on Tuesday.

According to the MP, the monument will serve as a deterrent to other children and also ensure their safety.

“I am looking at an opportunity where people will come together to have something monumental so that when people or children want to go to the beach or break the law, it will deter them. I’m also in talks with the stakeholders on the way forward on that,” he hinted on 3FM.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) says authorities should do more to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

“Drowning is the 3rd highest killer when it comes to accidental delay in Ghana, I think the time is overdue that we institute measures to ensure the safety of our people and stop the pittance, the BPS said.