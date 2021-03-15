Some angry executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency of the North East region have issued a caution to the minority group in Parliament.

The executives say they would not countenance attempts to politicise and ridicule the marital status of the Vice President.

According to them, what some members of the minority caucus in Parliament are doing is not only an attack on the religion of the vice president but also a disgrace of the culture of his tribe.

The executives did not, however, state exactly what the minority MPs have done to warrant their warning.

READ ALSO:

The warning comes on the back of a statement issued by the office of the Vice President, asking the public to ignore the deliberate propaganda and fabricated falsehood about a supposed second wife of Alhaji Bawumia.

In an interview with Joy News, the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency Secretary Amadu Hussein, said the vice president does not have a second wife called Ramatu although he has the right as a practising Muslim and a Namprugu royal to marry up to 12 wives.

The Secretary warned that the attitude of the minority MPs, if not stopped, has the potential to incite tribal hate in the north, and therefore called on the Speaker to call them to order.