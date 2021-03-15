Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has reacted to news of some Nigerian artistes bagging Grammy awards.

Last night during the 63rd edition, Wizkid and Burna Boy entered the history books with their first ever award from the prestigious international scheme.

Ghanaian counterparts have flooded the inbox of the two artistes with congratulatory messages for putting Africa on the world map.

But Akuapem Poloo would have none of that. She rather mocked Ghanaian musicians and advised them to take the win as a wake-up call to them.

In recent times, artistes have diverted their ‘beefs’ from the industry to personal assets and wealth, but the actress stated in an Instagram video that that is worthless.

She said: “Hide your face; we don’t go to GRAMMYs with big mansions, work hard. You people always brag with my new mansion, my new G-Wagon, my new Jaguar, who told you we go to GRAMMYs with huge mansion?”