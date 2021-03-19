An alleged baby harvesting syndicate has been busted by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council after thorough investigations.

According to the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu Poku (Rtd), the buying and selling of babies has been on his outfit’s radar for the past three months.

As a result, they have succeeded in arresting four more persons involved in the business of baby harvesting.

According to him, his outfit currently has in their custody three babies, all safe and healthy in a foster home, pending a final determination of the cases.

He explained on Adom FM‘s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that in February 2020, the EOCO received information that two women had allegedly gone to purchase a baby from Susan Clinic, located at Lartebiokorshie in Accra.

The women, Florence Acquah, and Eleanor Ofori Nsiah, together with one Dr Hope Quarshie Mensah of Susan Clinic, were all arrested.

Subsequently, Dr Noah Kofi and Nancy Obayaa Lartey who were also engaged in baby harvesting at the Tema General Hospital have been arrested and are currently on EOCO inquiry bail.

COP Adu Poku (Rtd) added that as a result of ongoing investigations into baby harvesting, they have received four other petitions from victims.

One of such petitions, he said, emanated from a banker who in 2016 was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital as a result of pregnancy complications.

One Dr Hope Mensah referred her to his private facility due to the absence of a bed but upon delivery, she was told by the doctor that the baby could not make it even though the victim said she heard a baby cry.

COP Adu Poku cautioned faceless cowards who he said are issuing threats to EOCO and the Medical and Dental Council officials, saying they wouldn’t relent on preventing organized crimes in the country.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: