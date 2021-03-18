The Police in the Bono East Region have started investigations to unravel circumstances leading to the killing of a top Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano.

The deceased was reportedly travelling to his home at Prang from Kajegu, where he was a guest speaker for an event but was shot by suspected highway robbers.

Narrating what happened, the Bono East Regional Commander, DCOP Asumadu Okyere-Darko, said one Abdul-Mumuni came to them to lodge a complaint on Tuesday.

He told them that at about 7:pm that day, he was travelling on a motorbike with the popular son of the late Tijaniyya Cleric Ahmed Maikano Jallow when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to him, upon reaching the Abromase road, some unknown assailants shot at them.

He said Abdul-Mumuni told them he escaped and rushed to the police station to report the incident.

“The police accompanied him to the scene, where we found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound on his right leg,” the Bono East Regional Commander, told Joy News’ Anass Sabit.

He added: “At that moment, he was dead. Some robberies had happened there before Abdul-Mumuni and the victim also got there.”

The police say they have started an investigation into the matter and are asking the general public to be forthcoming with information to apprehend culprits.

Meanwhile, there have been several tributes pouring in since reports of the death was announced.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described the deceased as a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in the country.