A middle-aged amputee has been captured in a video dancing to express gratitude for his life despite his condition.

The physically challenged man was filmed in crutches at an event where the Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Kinaata was performing his smash hit, Susuka.

The heart-warming lyrics of the song, which appear to speak to the man’s situations, evoked his sense of gratitude and he stormed the dance floor to display his dance moves.

READ ALSO:

Despite the difficulty in dancing without the crutches, the man confidently abandoned it and joined Kofi Kinaata on the dance floor with his hands in the air to note that he was thankful.

The video has inspired many on social media and earned positive remarks from them.