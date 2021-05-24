The scion of former Ghanaian president, Edward Akufo-Addo, honed his political career at a very young age in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Mr Akufo-Addo, who hails from Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, was Ghana’s third Chief Justice from 1966 to 1970, Chairman of the 1967–68 Constitutional Commission, and the non-executive President of Ghana from 1970 till 1972.

Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aged 77, exchanged vows with Rebecca Akufo-Addo years ago.

President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca’s love has been one of the most respected unions in the country, and their public display of affection for each other inspires many.

On April 12, 2017, the president and the First Lady renewed their vows in a private romantic ceremony in Accra.

President Akufo-addo is blessed with four lovely children, namely: Gyankroma Akufo- Addo, Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Doukwa Akufo-Addo, and Adriana Dukua Akufo-Addo.

Though the professions of President Akufo-Addo’s daughters are not public knowledge, some of them have taken up active roles in his political career and governance.

We have compiled photos of President Akufo-Addo posing beside his family.

In one of the photos, young Akufo-Addo posed with his father, Edward Akufo-Addo, and other family members.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and family

