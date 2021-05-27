Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has debunked claims of holding a meeting over the sale of the Arts Centre land.

Mr Bediatuo has explained his attention had been drawn to a viral audio in which an unidentified woman alleged he had a meeting with her and others.

“I wish to put on record that I have never met this unnamed, unidentified woman or the elders and the chiefs she claims she brought to meet with me. It is interesting to note that she does not put out details of the alleged meeting,” he said in a statement.

He said he is also not aware of any plan to sell the Arts Centre, adding that he did not have the authority to lead such an action if it was true.

“She does not state the date of the meeting, the place where the meeting took place, and the names of the elders and chiefs who accompanied her to the alleged meeting.

“That is because the so-called meeting never took place, or at least, not with me. As is public knowledge, I am the Secretary to the President and not the President’s spokesperson,” he explained.

In the said video, the unidentified woman claimed to have picked some information that the President had plans to sell the Arts Centre.

She also alleged she proceeded to meet with Mr Bediatuo in the company of some chiefs in a bid to have the plans changed, but the latter who she referred to as the President’s spokesman disrespected them.

She added that Mr Bediatuo had told them that the Arts Centre was going for 500 million, but did not specify whether the said amount was in cedis or dollars.

Claims the President’s secretary has rejected and described as “blatant lies.”

He has, therefore, asked the public to disregard the said allegation and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

