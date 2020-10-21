There was drama in the studios of Nhyira FM when an 18-year old Junior High School graduate lamented the shrinking of his manhood after a touch from his brother’s friend.

The victim, Asare Boateng, explained that the incident happened after E.K. Yeboah travelled from Kumasi to visit the brothers at Juabeng-Beseam.

He claimed that while they slept, he felt something unusual in the form of a dream.

But he woke up to see the visitor rubbing his hands around his penis and soon he could not feel the organ again.

He made the claims on Nhyira FM’s flagship programme Wiase Mu Nsem hosted by Agya Wusu.

He said after a confrontation, the visitor confessed he had placed a charm on him but failed to undo the harm.

After medical examination, doctors at the Juaben Government Hospital confirmed there was something wrong with him.

Out of frustration, the two had a brawl and both sustained injuries, forcing Mr Yeboah to leave the town.

Meanwhile, Mr Asare’s father is currently seeking remedy for his son.