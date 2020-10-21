A care worker filmed warped home videos of her husband having sex with chickens in the basement of their home, a court has heard.

The horrifying footage of Rehan Baig abusing the birds, which were family pets, was saved under the file name ‘family vids’ and were shot by his wife Haleema.

The couple had a GoPro camera rigged up in the cellar of their home to capture the footage of both of them indulging in the ‘depraved and perverted’ acts.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Haleema Baig joined her husband in the videos and that he at one stage alternated between having intercourse with his wife and the chickens.

The brown and white chickens died as a result of 37-year-old Baig’s sexual activity with them, the court heard.

He was jailed for three years by a judge who told him his behaviour had been ‘depraved, despicable and perverted’ and ‘would make any right thinking member of society sick to their stomach.’

Haleem Baig, 38, admitted aiding and abetting her husband’s sick actions but she was spared jail after a judge heard there was evidence that she had suffered domestic abuse at Baig’s hands.

The offences came to light after a raid on the couple’s home in Great Horton, Bradford, West Yorkshire, on July 9 last year by the National Crime Agency who were acting on intelligence that Baig had images of sexual abuse of children.

Two computer towers, a laptop and a mobile phone were seized and examined and images and videos of child abuse – 11 in the most serious category A – were recovered.

However investigators found more than they bargained for when they realised the sickening acts on the chickens and a dog captured in some of the footage featured Baig himself.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford told the court: ‘Moving images were found of the defendant engaging in penetrative sexual intercourse with a number of chickens.

Ms Langford said still images were also found of the couple involved in sexual activity with a dog, which has not been found or identified and was not believed to be there own pet.

Reham Baig encouraged the animal into sexual acts with himself and his wife. She added that the chicken abuse had not taken place on only one occasion.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images which were ‘grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene nature’ which portrayed in an ‘explicit and realistic way’ a person performing an act of intercourse with an unknown animal, a dog and several chickens.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts making indecent photographs of children, some aged just six years old, as well as the possession of 405mg of cocaine and 4.07g of cannabis resin.

His wife, 38, pleaded guilty to three aiding and abetting counts, namely filming her husband having sexual intercourse with a chicken.

Jailing Rehan Baig, Judge Richard Mansell, QC, told him: ‘The videos you made would make any right thinking member of society sick to their stomach and involved unspeakable acts of cruelty to animals you abused for your own depraved sexual gratification.’

One film showed two brown chickens dead on the floor and there is one occasion where it is perfectly apparent you were penetrating a chicken that was already dead.

‘The pain and suffering you must have inflicted on these animals must have been horrific and all these chickens died as a result.

‘These home videos were created for your own sexual gratification and kept so that you could go back and watch them, again for sexual gratification. They are beyond comprehension.’

He jailed Baig for a total of three years, placed on the sexual offenders register for life and banned him from owning animals for life, telling him: ‘You are not fit to bring up or look after an animal after what you have done.’

He said there was reliable evidence that Haleema Baig had suffered domestic abuse within the marital home and said he was prepared to suspend her six month jail term for 18 months.

But Judge Mansell told her: ‘You gave the appearance of having enjoyed some of the sexual acts with the chickens and dog.

‘You aided and abetted him in these acts although in truth he doesn’t appear to have needed much encouragement to indulge his depraved sexual practices.’