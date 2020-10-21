The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the violence visited on citizens demonstrating against police brutality in Nigeria.

The Commission expressed its condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives during the protests and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A statement signed by President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou charged Nigerian security operatives to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests and act professionally.

He also urged the citizens to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in a non-violent manner.

The ECOWAS Commission calls on all protesters to remain peaceful in the conduct of their demonstrations,” the statement added.

H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou also called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to dialogue with the youth for an amicable resolution of the social unrest to “maintain the Nigerian image as a bastion of law and order”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW

