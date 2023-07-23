Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has eulogised the late former Fisheries Minister, Hanny Sherry Ayittey.

Her family announced her passing in a press release issued on Saturday, July 22, but did not give details as to the cause of death.

Dr Forson said the late Dr Ayittey’s “passing leaves a void in our hearts and a tremendous loss to our party and the nation.”

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I eulogise the life and legacy of Hon. Dr Sherry Hanni Ayittey, Vice Chairperson of our party and a former Minister,” he posted on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, the legacy of the former minister will forever remain etched in the hearts of Ghanaians.

He added that “her contributions to our great nation – Ghana will continue to inspire generations to come.”

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Madam Ayittey’s family and loved ones on behalf of the Minority Caucus.

“May the memories of her kindness, selflessness, and determination bring them comfort during this difficult time,” he said.

“Rest in eternal peace, Auntie Sherry.”

Below is Ato Forson’s post on Facebook: