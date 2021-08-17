Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has tensioned his fans on social media after putting his garage on display.

Shatta decided to play his early morning games of reminding his fans he is a walking asset, but this time around he focused on his fleet of cars.

In the video he posted, he captured five cars in one section of his garage, including his famous customised Dodge Charger.

Among other things, he also owns Rolls Royce, V8 Land Cruiser, Range Rover and a personal motorbike.

According to him, “This is how we roll …Deeeeeep !!! It’s called blessings not bragging.”

His latest show-off comes after some artistes were exposed for renting vehicles and parading them as theirs.

His love for cars has pushed him into the transport sector as he announces his latest ride-hailing business, Shaxi.

Watch video below: