A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has lauded government’s intent to build 111 hospitals across the country.

Government has secured 88 different parcels of land for the project to take off.

Based on this backdrop, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, cut sod at Trede in the Ashanti Region for work to start.

The project, announced in April last year by President Akufo-Addo during his Covid-19 address, will see to the construction of 101 District Hospitals, six regional hospitals and two new psychiatric hospitals.

To demonstrate its commitment, government has also secured $100 million for the project, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

Surprised about how government has been able to do this in COVID-19 era, he commended President Akufo-Addo and was confident he [Nana] will do more with “limited tax revenues.”

