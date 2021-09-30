Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has described Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, as an industry player who goes strictly according to the books of showbiz.

According to the actor, born James Ikechukwu Esomugha, Shatta Wale, has the ways and means to generate talks in the public domain whenever he wants.

When host Andy Dosty asked if he had ever met the Already hitmaker, Jim Iyke answered in the affirmative saying “yeah we met him in Maryland… I was about to board my flight when someone touched me and I turned around to see him.”

Jim Iyke, speaking on Shatta Wale’s persona, said he is an “extremely interesting person.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, in one of his recent posts, said he looked like the Nigerian actor but Jim Iyke debunked it saying “Shatta wakes up in the morning and decides to trend with whatever thoughts that come to his head.

“He can wake up tomorrow and say he wants to be president of Ghana. He understands the business. A Kanye can wake up and say something to get attention. He understands the antecedence so well,” he said.

