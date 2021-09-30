Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have outlined certain demands that need to be met before they can return to work.

The workers say they are now living in fear following attacks by residents of Tamale over the disconnection of illegal meters in the area.

Workers of NEDCo and the Volta River Authority in Tamale have withdrawn their services to the community following an attack on their offices last Saturday.

They have bemoaned the attack has heightened their fears and they cannot risk carrying out official duties that will take them outside the company.

The workers, among other things, are demanding that the traditional rulers and other stakeholders help to identify the persons who launched the attack.

They said they will also want these persons to pay for all damages caused and the perpetrators made to face the full rigors of the law.

“We will not return to work under this current situation until the Tamale residents themselves assure us of our safety because that is paramount to us and we have made it known to the company’s management already.

“They must allow us to work peacefully whenever we go into the community without any disruption,” he demanded.

The Manager of Corporate Communications, Maxwell Kotoka, who also spoke on the same show, noted that the grievances of the workers have been taken in good faith.

Affirming the safety of workers was a priority, he indicated stakeholders’ engagements have commenced with the outcome to soon be communicated.

“We have started engagements with the regional minister and appropriate stakeholders including the prominent and principal chiefs in the area.

“At the end of the engagement, we will expect them to assure us that they will pay all bills and also lead our workers into the community whenever they are to work there,” he stated.