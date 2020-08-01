The Already hitmaker, Shatta Wale, says he has told his manager to make an interesting deal out of his music royalties stemming from his recent feature in American musician Beyoncé’s latest visual album, Black Is King off The Lion King; The Gift music album.

In a recent interview, monitored by Adomonline.com, on an Accra based radio station, Shatta Wale said he has written a letter to Beyoncé’s team with the purpose of swapping his royalties to feature her billionaire husband and musician, Shawn Corey Carter aka Jay Z.

According to the Shatta Movement boss, I am saying that I will channel all the music royalties and beg her team so I can use it to pay Jay Z for a feature; just to show the media that this is the boy who knows much about the music business.

I feel if she can give me such a huge platform, it’s a good move for me… I have a song ready for Jay Z and If I get him on my side it will be a plus for me to increase my mileage, he said on Onua FM.

Working with them has been interesting to the extent that, I won’t lie, I have signed a whole lot of papers in terms of the project.

Anyhow, they make sure I get some money out of it…I have worked with many but I cherish Beyoncé for giving me this opportunity, Shatta said on Onua FM.