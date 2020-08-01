Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has dismised rumours about ditching his party.

According to him, his attention had been drawn to a circular being peddled on the various social media platforms that he has resigned from the NDC to join the New Patriotic Party.

This, he believes, is from some frustrated certified political mercenaries and desperate people within the Akufo-Addo government.

In a statement to clarify issues, he described it as a scandalous tool to cause confusion and disaffection for his persona.

ALSO READ:

“It is in this regard that I urge the general public, the teeming supporters, loyalists, sympathisers and our hardworking party members to, as a matter of urgency, disregard the rumours that I have resigned and joined no other political party than a political party which epitomises corruption, mass destruction and failure,” he said.