Bulgarian giants, Ludogorets, have unveiled Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey, who has joined the club on a two-year-long season loan deal.

The attacker joined Luogorets from Schalke 04.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Fortuna Düsseldorf, a deal which was originally set to last until 2021.

However, after being relegated to the Bundesliga 2, Tekptey’s contract with the club was cancelled prematurely after trying to fight his way out of the club.

Tekpetey’s current contract with Schalke is valid until 2023.

Since joining Schalke’s U23 team in early 2016, the forward has also played for Austrian club SCR Altach and for SC Paderborn 07.